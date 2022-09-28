Toews Corp ADV Purchases 7,700 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.68. 11,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,358. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

