Toews Corp ADV Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.