TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TomTom Trading Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:TMOAY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

