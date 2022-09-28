TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TomTom Trading Down 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:TMOAY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $5.40.
TomTom Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TomTom (TMOAY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.