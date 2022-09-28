Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.64 and last traded at C$8.62. Approximately 84,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 324,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$751.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.62.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.