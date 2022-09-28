TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TTE opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
