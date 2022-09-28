Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and traded as low as C$1.10. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 159,630 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 67,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$101,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,143,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,817,855.52. Insiders have sold 284,234 shares of company stock valued at $436,688 in the last ninety days.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

