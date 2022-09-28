Traders Buy High Volume of Nano-X Imaging Call Options (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average volume of 1,593 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $411,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNOX traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 44,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.73. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

