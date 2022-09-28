Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.22

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $217.80 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068345 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10448348 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.