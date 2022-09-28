Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,864 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

TRKAW stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

