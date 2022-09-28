Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.14

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2009261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Tronox Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Tronox by 69.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

