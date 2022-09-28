Truist Financial Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to $130.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,601.44.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 4.8 %

FERG stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.