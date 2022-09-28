TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 731.3% in September

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 731.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TCRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 2,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,238. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

