TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50.

TTEC has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TTEC to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,609. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

