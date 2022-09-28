Typerium (TYPE) Price Reaches $0.0003

Typerium (TYPE) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $436,259.12 and $141.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typerium has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010871 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium was first traded on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Typerium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars.
