UltimoGG Price Down 58.4% Over Last 7 Days (ULTGG)

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. One UltimoGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. UltimoGG has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltimoGG Coin Profile

UltimoGG launched on July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for UltimoGG is ultgg.io. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UltimoGG

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

