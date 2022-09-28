Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Unibright (UBT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $202,315.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars.

