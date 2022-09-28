Unisocks Price Tops $62,994.56 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $62,994.56 or 3.23721359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $18.96 million and $1,940.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks’ launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 301 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

