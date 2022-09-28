Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,769.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Unistake has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $15,769.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.com.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

