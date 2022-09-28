United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

United Insurance Stock Performance

UIHC opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

About United Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Insurance by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Further Reading

