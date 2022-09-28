United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
UIHC opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.09.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
