United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.99

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 2414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
United Internet Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68.
United Internet Company Profile
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Internet (UDIRF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.