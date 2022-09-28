United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,449 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.87. 60,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

