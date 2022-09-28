United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

