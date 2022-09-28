Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $95.39 and last traded at $97.60, with a volume of 403681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 15.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

