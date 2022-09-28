Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $188.57.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Universal Display by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 189,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

