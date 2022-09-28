US Solar Fund Plc Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:USF)

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON:USF traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,921. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.40. US Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.89.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

About US Solar Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.