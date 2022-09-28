VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.22

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 1036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after purchasing an additional 937,824 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.