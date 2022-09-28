Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:VCNS)

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:VCNS traded up 0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,391. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 1 year low of 24.63 and a 1 year high of 29.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 25.74 and a 200-day moving average of 26.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.