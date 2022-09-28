Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

