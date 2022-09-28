Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,219,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 244,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $139.36. The company had a trading volume of 156,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

