Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 8.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,632,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.12. 158,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

