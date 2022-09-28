Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.44

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.44 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

