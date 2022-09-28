Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:VGRO)

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

VGRO stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,787. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$33.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.