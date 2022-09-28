Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the August 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 160,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,662,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance

VIGI opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $91.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

