Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $166.00

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $166.47, with a volume of 8501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.23.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

