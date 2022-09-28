Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. 5,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,400. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

