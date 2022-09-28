Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,152,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,273,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

