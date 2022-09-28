Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

