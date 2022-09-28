Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

VONV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1,908.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,261,000 after purchasing an additional 73,612 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1,368.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 65,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,223,000.

