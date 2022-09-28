Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.393 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $140.37 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 72.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.