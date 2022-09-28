Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Decreased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.