Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $223.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.99.

