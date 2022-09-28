Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.07. The company had a trading volume of 270,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average is $205.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
