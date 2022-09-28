Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 32,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 302,201 shares.The stock last traded at $150.24 and had previously closed at $150.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

