Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 traded down €1.35 ($1.38) on Wednesday, hitting €35.64 ($36.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,636 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Varta has a 1 year low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 1 year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.22.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

