Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Penna Domenic Della purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 126,663 shares in the company, valued at $74,731.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 110,282 shares of company stock valued at $57,225. 46.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Venus Concept from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

