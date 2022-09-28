Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00183920 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,113,311 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

