Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,575. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 534,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.