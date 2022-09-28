VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading Down 0.9%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68. 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

