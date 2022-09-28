Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 218.7% from the August 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 715,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,333. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VCISY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

