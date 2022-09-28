Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 24,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 129,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viomi Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 87,892 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

